At Least 1 Person Killed in San Diego Collision

By City News Service

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal freeway crash that was reported Sunday in San Diego, authorities said.

As of 3:35 a.m., multiple CHP units were still at the scene of the traffic collision in San Diego that shut down the five right lanes of the westbound Mission Valley (8) Freeway east of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue, according to a CHP dispatcher.

At least one person has died, she said.

The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m.

The San Diego Fire Department had arrived on scene by 1:35 a.m., authorities said.

Just before 5 a.m. CalTrans announced it had reopened all lanes.

