Escondido

At Least 1 Killed in Escondido Freeway Crash

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

At around 11:25 p.m. a fatal crash was reported on I-15 southbound near north of Centre City Parkway in Escondido. A 28-year-old man was traveling southbound in a Lexus GS430 when, for reasons still under investigation, steered the car to the right and off the roadway and impacted a metal guard rain and a metal signpost, California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the Lexus, CHP said.

CHP and Escondido Fire Department responded to the scene to assist the driver. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident. Also, it is not known if any other person were in the car.

The incident is under investigation.

