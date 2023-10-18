Mission Bay

At least 1 dead in Mission Bay crash

By Danielle Smith

At least one person is dead after a crash Wednesday night in the Mission Bay area, authorities said.

The crash happened near Ingraham Street and Mission Bay Drive at around 9 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

It appears a truck carrying a trailer veered off the road and hit a tree, Buttle said.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

