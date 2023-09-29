At least 1 dead in Mira Mesa house fire

At least one person is dead after a house fire in Mira Mesa on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 11460 Eridanus Ct. at around 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officers are at the scene assisting the fire department.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information.