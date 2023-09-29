Mira Mesa

At least 1 dead in Mira Mesa house fire

By Danielle Smith

At least one person is dead after a house fire in Mira Mesa on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 11460 Eridanus Ct. at around 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officers are at the scene assisting the fire department.

No other information was immediately available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information.

This article tagged under:

Mira Mesafire
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us