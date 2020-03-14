fallbrook

At Least 1 Dead in Fallbrook Freeway Crash

By City News Service

At least one person died Saturday when a silver sedan crashed into another vehicle and flew off the Interstate 15 overpass in Fallbrook onto a city street below, possibly while racing, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. on southbound I-15 at Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP three vehicles were racing and the silver sedan may have been traveling 100 mph when it crashed on the overpass.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, the CHP said.

