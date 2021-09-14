Lorena Gonzalez

Assemblywoman Gonzalez Undergoes Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Gonzalez said she feels "exhausted and sore" but still "hopeful"

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced on Twitter Monday that she has returned home after undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and there is "no cancer left."

Gonzalez, D-San Diego, described herself as "exhausted and sore" and "hopeful." She tweeted that she was "eternally grateful to the world's best husband /caretaker who hasn't left my side," San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gonzalez underwent the surgery Saturday "and the doctors said it went perfect," Fletcher tweeted.

Gonzalez announced Aug. 7 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which Fletcher described as stage 0, but was "also aggressive and hormone positive" and required "aggressive treatment" because her mother developed breast cancer at age 44 and died at age 62.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lorena GonzalezSan Diegobreast cancermastectomyassemblywoman
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us