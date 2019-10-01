A man stopped an assault and attempted carjacking of his neighbors in Vista who were parking their car last month. Now, deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the two suspects responsible.

On Sept. 22 at 7:55 p.m., two Vista residents were parking their car at their home on Palomar Place. One of the residents was outside moving a trash can when the two suspects arrived in a white pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck parked behind the victims’ car, and the second suspect got out of the truck and approached the car with a knife.

He reportedly pointed a knife at the victim still in her car and demanded she get out of her car.

A neighbor saw the incident and physically confronted the suspect, officials said. This is when the suspect stabbed the neighbor in his abdomen. The neighbor has since recovered from his injuries.

The driver of the truck then got out and helped the other suspect get away, officials said.

Officials described the driver as a 5-foot-10 man with a stocky build and a shaved head. The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 man with a medium build and a buzz cut with brown hair.

Photo credit: Crime Stoppers

The suspects drove a white Ford F-Series truck with a white rack and two utility diamond cut boxes on the sides of the truck bed.

Deputies continue to search for the duo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vista Sheriff's Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest in this case.