Assailant in East Village Stabbing Remains at Large: SDPD

A 32-year-old man sleeping in a tent in the East Village was stabbed multiple times Sunday, authorities said.

Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Arturo Swadener of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim received a major cut on his forehead and was stabbed in the chest multiple times, according to Swadener. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was stabilized, the lieutenant said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect wore dark clothes, a hoodie and had a shaved head. He was last seen running down 11th Avenue.

A woman who was also in the tent told police she heard a commotion and saw her boyfriend being stabbed. She then chased him away.