SDUSD

Aspen Challenge empowers high school students to drive change in San Diego community

The challenge is funded by the Bezos Family Foundation. It started in 2013 in Los Angeles, and this is the first time the initiative is coming back to the West Coast since then

By Nicole Gomez

Students from 19 San Diego Unified high schools came together at Balboa Park on Wednesday to participate in the Aspen Challenge. In this 10-week initiative, students are tasked with finding innovative solutions to critical local problems.

“They are full of innovation, full of problem-solving, full of creativity that we as adults can get stuck and get rigid so I’m really excited to see what they produce,” said Dr. Lamont Jackson, Superintendent, San Diego Unified School District.

The day-long kickoff event featured keynote speakers who encouraged and inspired the teens to think outside of the box and use creativity when it comes to finding solutions.

The groups of 8 have 10 weeks to come up with a presentation that aims to create change in our local community.

The schools participating are:

  1. Canyon Hills High School
  2. Clairemont High School
  3. Crawford High School
  4. Patrick Henry High School
  5. Hoover High School
  6. Lincoln High School
  7. Madison High School
  8. Mira Mesa High School
  9. Mission Bay High School
  10. Morse High School
  11. Mt. Everest Academy
  12. Point Loma High School
  13. San Diego High School
  14. San Diego Metropolitan Regional and Technical High School
  15. San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts
  16. San Diego SOAR Academy- Youth Transition Campus
  17. Scripps Ranch High School
  18. Twain Hoover High School
  19. University City High School


“I thought it would be very nice to help my community I’ve lived here my whole life and i see a lot of the troubles not only at school, but in the community and I thought it would be the best opportunity to help,” said Kelly Aguilar Vallejo, Senior, Twain Hoover High School

Topics range from homelessness to immigration to climate change.

The groups will meet in two weeks to finalize their topics.  Then they’ll present their ideas on May 1 to a panel of judges.

Ultimately, three winning teams will be chosen to head to Aspen in June.

Other awards will include schoolroom technology and other items to be announced.

