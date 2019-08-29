Ask a CHP Officer: Questions You May Have About California’s Highways

With so many drivers on the road in Southern California, it's likely you'll see something and wonder, "Is that legal?" We ask the experts.

From running the meter ramp light to sharing the lane with motorcycles, we asked California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mark Latulippe some questions many drivers may have. He gave us the straight, no-nonsense answers.

Take a look and if there's a question you want to know, comment below!

Or share your experiences with the CHP on our roadways.

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke with CHP Officer Mark Latulippe to learn the secret rules of the road. In this episode, she asks, "Is it illegal to sneak through a meter?”

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke with CHP Officer Mark Latulippe to learn the secret rules of the road. In this episode, she asks, "Do I have to let other cars merge into my lane?"

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke with CHP Officer Mark Latulippe to learn the secret rules of the road. In this episode, she asks, "If you see me speeding, is it too late?"

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke with CHP Officer Mark Latulippe to learn the secret rules of the road. In this episode, she asks, "What should I do if a driver near me has road rage?"

What should I do when an officer begins swerving in the roadway? NBC 7's Ashley Matthews asks what a traffic break is in this episode of Ask a CHP.