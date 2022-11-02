As Police Search for Suspect, Chula Vista Family Holds Dia de Los Muertos Fundraiser for Slain Loved One

One week after a Chula Vista man was shot and killed in broad daylight, police are still looking for a suspect, and the victim’s family, who started a fundraiser after his death, is pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Eddie Villasenor, 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after an apparent road rage incident on Oct. 26. He was shot and killed by another driver during a confrontation while the two drove in separate cars on E Street near Broadway, according to Chula Vista police. investigators said the two were out of their vehicles when Villasenor was shot multiple times

“We feel pain and agony," said Celeste Villasenor, Eddie's sister. "We miss our little brother so much. He had just celebrated his 38th birthday. His kids, our mother, the rest of our siblings are broken."

On Wednesday, the second day of the Mexican holiday known as Dias de Los Muertos, during which deceased loved ones are honored, several members of the Villasenor family wore traditional face makeup and sought donations from drivers near the shooting site to help pay for funeral and burial costs.

“We never in a million years thought we’d be celebrating this way,” said Celeste Villasenor, who also said the family recently lost its patriarch.

Celeste has also set up an online fundraising page to help the family with financial assistance.

Eddie was the father of three, including two young children who left handwritten messages on a handmade cross at a makeshift memorial near where the shooting took place.

Family members said Eddie, who was not the type to get into a confrontation, are searching for a motive.

“He was happy, excited, a jokester, loving," Celeste said. "He always wore a smile. Somebody had to have seen this person, this weak coward, spineless person.”

Chula Vista police have released photos of the suspect’s car, a gray Nissan Altima, with a dent on the left rear quarter panel. The car has a circular sticker on the left side of the trunk and a sticker on the right rear window.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. To date, however, no credible leads have been developed, nor has a suspect been identified.