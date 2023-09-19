As fall approaches, clouds and cool temperatures take hold of San Diego

Fall starts on Friday but San Diego will feel that crisp, autumn air a few days early as a low-pressure system brings low clouds, a drop in temperatures and a chance for drizzle this week.

Two low-pressure system off the California coast was expected to move inland across southern California starting Tuesday night, NBC 7 forecaster Brooke Martell said. Together, the systems may cool temperatures anywhere from 5 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year, in the mountains and along the coast respectively.

Cool weather will continue Wednesday/Thursday with temperatures more than 10° F below normal in some locations Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tQZcKaVNnC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 19, 2023

Expect temperatures to drop Wednesday and bottom out on Thursday with highs in the 70s along the coast, in the low- to mid-70s inland and in the mountains, and to the mid-80s in the deserts.

Martell said cooler temperatures will be coupled with increased cloud cover and gusty winds, bringing that fall feeling in time for the turn of the season. With a deepening marine layer, there will also be a chance for drizzle along the coast and into the valleys -- especially during the morning commute on Thursday.

High pressure to the south may bring warming for the weekend with tropical moisture from the southwest bringing mid and high clouds for Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.