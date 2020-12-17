Artists Expanding Horizon During Pandemic

David Wing has spent 50 years taking photographs around the country. But with a pandemic narrowing his options, Wing is exploring decades of his images and finding new ways to share them.

The options for artists during quarantine are limited. Museums, galleries, and installations have largely disappeared. So many artists are looking for new ways to display their work.

"It's really given us an opportunity to look around in the space we're confined to and ask, 'What can we do?'" Wing said.

For Wing, he's been developing a weekly blog to show his work and share his thoughts on photography. That's easy for a Wing, who was part of the Art Department and taught photography at Grossmont College for 30 years. He's now turning his art into a series of books that he designs and self-publishes.

"I"m 73, I don't have five years to wait for a publisher to negotiate with me. I'll just be the publisher," Wing said.

He says digital printing has come a long way over the years. He says it's very fast and high quality. His first book includes 76 photographs. The book sells for $20 and he plans to publish 12 different books of photographs.

"I'm getting ready to basically publish every picture of any interest I've ever made in 50 years," Wing said. He says he's not making much money from the books but hopes it helps develop an audience for his work and that he can sell individual prints.

Wing's photographs have been purchased by the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Getty Research Library. His work has been displayed in various galleries and the San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts.