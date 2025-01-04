Artificial intelligence helps OCFA detect brush fire

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) successfully used artificial intelligence to detect a brush fire for the first time, the agency announced.

The agency announced Friday that last month, it used artificial intelligence to detect and respond to a brush fire in Black Star Canyon.

“While the agency has been utilizing AI in tandem with 9-1-1 calls to detect wildfires for some time, this is the first fire that was located exclusively by AI,” OCFA said in a social media post making the announcement.

The blaze broke out at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024. Dispatchers were notified of the blaze from the University of California San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia camera network’s artificial intelligence.

Thanks to the early detection, firefighters were able to respond quickly and contain the fire to less than a quarter acre. No homes or structures were damaged in the blaze and the quick detection and response led to no injuries or evacuations needed.

“This is one example of how we are leveraging emerging technology and strategic partnerships to combat wildfires,” OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said in a statement. “With wildfire hazards now a year-round challenge, early detection and collaboration are crucial to protect lives and property.”