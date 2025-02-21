The Artichoke Festival will be ‘Back in the Valley' at a new location in Salinas

What to Know Artichoke Festival

June 14 and 15, 2025

Monterey County Sheriff's Posse Grounds in Salinas

$15 (plus tax) early bird general admission; $10 (plus tax) senior

The festival, which celebrates artichoke growers, chefs, and fans, marked its 65th anniversary in 2024

A HAPPENING WITH HEART: So you're visiting magical Moss Landing — perhaps to view the Western Flyer, the dashing boat made famous by author John Steinbeck — or hanging out at Pezzini Farms in Castroville, all to enjoy some zesty fried artichokes from the Choke Coach. Maybe it is the middle of June, a time of year known for its glorious gray-a-tude, and the fog is giving you a hankering for hearts, specifically those found within the wondrous, ulta-dippable, extremely delicious artichoke. Where can you head to find a heartsy happening, one that features an array of artichoke eats, culinary demonstrations, a Kid Zone, crafts, entertainment, and all of the charms found at a homespun foodie festival? Why the Artichoke Festival, of course.

NEW LOCATION: Finding chokie cheer in past years meant heading to the Monterey Fair & Event Center, but there's a fresh spot in 2025, with the theme giving a big hint as to where the festival is landing. You'll want to make for storied Salinas this time around, as the Artichoke Festival will be "Back in the Valley" (the Salinas Valley is, of course, synonymous with the tasty thistle). The Monterey County Sheriff's Posse Grounds is the place to head for Artichoke Row and all of the artichoke-inspired pleasures; a plethora of snacks, from sweet to savory, have been available for purchase at past festivals. Snagging your ticket faster than you can dip an artichoke petal in a perfectly spicy aioli or oil? You can do so now at the Artichoke Festival site.