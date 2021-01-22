Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection with Park Fire in Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Police Department on Friday announced a person had been arrested on suspicion of arson relating to the Park Fire that prompted evacuations on Wednesday.

The suspect identified as Dawn Ann Crawford, 49, a resident of San Marcos and Carlsbad had been experiencing homelessness, Carlsbad PD said.

The three-alarm Park Fire, which burned about 3 acres, broke out at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and burned along Park Drive from Adams Street to Hillside Drive in the coastal city, just a few blocks from the eastern portion of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

Evacuations were ordered for the heavily populated residential neighborhood but were called off a few hours later when the fire was knocked down.

As crews managed the fire, arson investigators from the Carlsbad PD and Oceanside Fire Department began their investigation into the cause of the fires. Investigators determined the fires to be arson and found evidence that led to Crawford, Carlsbad PD said.

Crawford was arrested for Arson of a Structure and Arson of Property, and has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Carlsbad PD said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.