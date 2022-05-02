Vista

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to String of Fires in Vista

By City News Service

Deputies took 22-year-old Rogelio Ramirez into custody Monday morning a short distance from where the small fire blackened vegetation in the area of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

After being questioned by detectives, Ramirez was booked into county jail on suspicion of intentionally sparking the blaze and setting five others that broke out in Vista and Oceanside on Thursday, sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Portillo said. None of the fires caused any reported injuries or structural damage.

Ramirez was being held on $450,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Vistaarson
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us