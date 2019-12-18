Arson Investigation Launched After 4 Vehicles Catch Fire in Mountain View

Arson investigators were looking into four vehicles that caught on fire under " questionable circumstances" in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The vehicles were parked along the street near the intersection of Webster Avenue and S. 35th Street when they went up in flames before 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fires under control quickly but said the circumstances surrounding the fires were suspicious. The Metro-Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called to investigate.

It was also possible that gas leaked from one vehicle, which caused the fire to spread.

MAST Investigator Capt. Will McLaughlin said it was likely the fires started in the hoods of the vehicles but it remained unclear whether they were intentionally set.

“It was suspicious obviously because four vehicles being on fire or having damage to them is clearly questionable,” McLaughlin said.

Neighbors reported hearing loud bangs as well. McLaughlin said it was most likely caused by exploding tires.

“Once they do get heated up they will explode and they make a very loud boom that would startle even the very best firefighter,” he said.

The investigation into the fires was ongoing.