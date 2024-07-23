3 arrested in shooting death of man in Oceanside, police say

Three suspects were behind bars Tuesday and facing murder charges in the death of a man who was fatally wounded last month by a gunshot fired into the Oceanside apartment where the victim was staying with friends.

Arrested on Thursday for their alleged roles in the death of 26-year-old Alex Hamilton were Mason William Brant, 23, and Elijah Gabriel Marrero, 19, both of Vista; and 31-year old Bryan Lee Teater of Oceanside, according to police.

The deadly gunshot crashed through a bedroom window at a residential complex in the 1800 block of College Boulevard at about 1:10 a.m. on June 18, striking Hamilton in the head, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Several other occupants of the apartment ran outside following the shooting, and two took shelter in a bathroom until patrol officers arrived, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Paramedics took Hamilton to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Bill Weese said.

Police have released no suspected motive for the shooting and have not disclosed which of the suspects is believed to have fired the fatal gunshot.

Brant and Teater were already in jail on unrelated charges when they were arrested in connection with Hamilton's death.

Oceanside police are on the lookout for the person who fired a shot through a bedroom window, killing a 26-year old man. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more about the victim and the clues police have so far.