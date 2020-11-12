Arrest Made More Than a Year After Driver Found Shot in Bay Terraces

More than a year after a man was found shot in a car in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the case.

John Orozco, 26, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying of Joaquin Ruiz on July 12, 2019. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and destroying or concealing evidence, among others.

San Diego police said the investigation was still ongoing and declined to provide any additional information, including how SDPD came to identify Orozco as a suspect.

San Diego police said at about midnight on that day, officers approached a stalled car along the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road thinking they were responding to a traffic accident. Instead, they found a driver who had been critically shot inside the car.

San Diego Police Department Acting Lt. Paul Conley said the driver, later identified as Ruiz, was unconscious and had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body when officers found him in the car.

SDPD said the initial 911 call came in as a traffic accident but when they got to the scene, there were no other cars around and it didn't appear the vehicle was in an accident.

SDPD rushed Ruiz to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Orozco was being held at San Diego Central Jail and no bail has been set in his case. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4, 2020.