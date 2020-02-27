Arrest Made in Vista Hit-and-Run That Hospitalized Boy

An arrest has been in Oceanside in connection to the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Thanks to the guidance of a tip, the sheriff’s department responded to the 3500 block of Windrift Way shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. There, deputies found a white 2016 Toyota Corolla that was consistent with the damage that authorities said the suspect vehicle should have.

Deputies told NBC 7's Bridget Naso they are looking for a white sedan in connection with the hit-and-run.

After contacting the registered owner of the car, the owner made a statement and deputies determined they were the driver in the hit-and-run.

That driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and faces a felony hit-and-run charge, according to the sheriff’s department.

The hit-and-run was reported Tuesday evening when the child was struck by a car with such force that he was thrown into nearby bushes. He suffered injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face as a result, and was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital as a precaution.