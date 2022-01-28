Spring Valley

Suspect Arrested After Deadly Stabbing at Spring Valley Apartment: SDSO

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the parking lot of an apartment building in Spring Valley and later died

By City News Service

Police sirens flash behind police crime scene tape
GETTY IMAGES

A suspect was in custody Friday in connection with the late-night slaying of a 29-year-old woman at a Spring Valley apartment complex.

Deputies investigating reports of a person crying for help in the 1600 block of Canyon Road shortly before midnight Thursday found the unconscious victim lying in a parking lot with traumatic injuries to her upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.


Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Lt. Joel Stranger said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators found the suspect, Kandynn Taylor Wilson, also 29, a few blocks from the site of the woman's death. After being questioned by homicide detectives, Wilson was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities did not disclose the victim's apparent cause of death, a suspected motive for the alleged slaying or the relationship, if any, between the woman and the suspect.

Wilson was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Spring Valley
