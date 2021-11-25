Arrest Made in Connection With Nov. 3 Shooting Death in Spring Valley

A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man earlier this month in Spring Valley, authorities said Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Pedro Arturo Rodriguez Jr. was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of suspicion of murder, Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a news release.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested Rodriguez as he left his residence in the 5200 block of Quince Street, in San Diego, Seiver said.

Arnolfo Quintero, 26, was mortally wounded by gunfire in the 8700 block of Troy Street in Spring Valley shortly after noon on Nov. 3, said Lt. Joel Stranger of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Prior to the arrival of deputies and paramedics, residents of the area took Quintero to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.