Arrest Made in Carlsbad Short-Term Rental Scam

A 46-year-old Illinois man has been taken into custody for what his alleged victims called an elaborate scheme to trick would-be renters using vacation rental websites.

David Fino was arrested last week near the Pala Casino and Resort on theft and fraud related charges in connection with the vacation rental scam, the city of Carlsbad said.

He was being held at the Vista Detention Facility on $120,000 bail.

CPD said six victims have already come forward to CPD investigators and renewed their call to find additional victims.

NBC 7 first spoke to two people who believed they were targeted by the scheme in December. Nick Foster told NBC 7 he rented his Carlsbad condo to a man named David, who then listed his condo on rental sites like Airbnb and Craigslist.

Courtney Hulla found the listing and met with the man at the condo near the Carlsbad Village. She was asked for $650 deposit and $650 rent and he gave her a set of keys. When Hulla went to stay at the property, other occupants -- Foster's legitimate Airbnb guests -- were inside.

Another woman shared a similar story with NBC 7.

CPD said on top of the fraudulently contracting with potential renters and accepting down payments, Fino is also suspected of stealing appliances and electronic equipment from the condo.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the vacation rental scheme was asked to call local law enforcement to report it. Once the report is filed, contact Carlsbad Detective Dzong Luc at 760-931-2173.