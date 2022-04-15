Arrest Made in 2003 Double Slaying in Dehesa Area

A 45-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man and a teenage boy near Singing Hills Golf Course almost two decades ago.

Agents with a regional fugitive task force arrested Michael Romero of National City on Wednesday evening in connection with the slayings of Patrick Greene, 30, and 17-year-old Brandon Vigil on Jan. 21, 2003, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly before 6 a.m. that day, deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victims' bodies lying face down alongside the roadway in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive in the Dehesa area, east of El Cajon, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Each had been shot repeatedly.

Officials did not disclose what led investigators to identify Romero as the suspected killer of Greene and Vigil.

"The circumstances and motivations of this case are still under investigation," the lieutenant said.

Romero was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.