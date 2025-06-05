Suspect in fatal 2011 stabbing in Lincoln Park extradited from Mexico, police say

A man wanted on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Grossmont College student during a jealous rage in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood 14 years ago was jailed this week following his arrest in Mexico, authorities reported Wednesday.

Julio Mendez, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder Tuesday in connection with the violent death of 20-year-old Sonny Carrillo on July 29, 2011, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At about 11:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of an assault found Carrillo suffering from a stab wound to the chest outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of 47th Street, SDPD acting Lt. Joel Tien said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On the night of his death, Carrillo had driven a female friend to the residential complex just east of Interstate 805 and north of Imperial Avenue so she could leave her child with the child's father, Mendez, who lived there, according to investigators.

During the custody exchange with the mother, Mendez angrily demanded to know who the man was in the car "waiting for her," then allegedly walked up to the vehicle, reached through an open window and stabbed Carrillo before fleeing, police told news crews.

Mendez was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday.