Arrest made in National City vacant house party shooting that killed boy, injured 4 teens

Four months after a shooting during a large party at a vacant house in National City left a 12-year-old boy dead and four others injured, an 18-year-old man has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

Carlos Maldonado was identified as a suspect in the shooting that happened on North Avenue around 11:49 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024, according to the National City Police Department. Detectives with the department arrested Maldonado around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and charged him with murder.

Police say officers were responding to reports of gunshots that Friday night and learned that the vacant house was being used for a large party of more than 100 people, mostly teenagers and young adults.

Officers found five people who had been shot. Four of them were teenagers — ages 14, 15, 17 and 18 — and were taken to hospitals. Twelve-year-old Lemon Grove student Elijah Smith died at the scene, NCPD said.

The family of 12 year old Elijah Smith who was shot while at a house party are now calling for justice. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke with the his family for the first time since the shooting.

The department said the suspect(s) left before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. The NCPD Investigations Division asks anyone with information about this case to call 619-336-4411 and speak with a detective.

