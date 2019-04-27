The brother of a man who died in a Lakeside mobile home park shooting was arrested. NBC 7’s Mari Payton has more. (Published 11 minutes ago)

The brother of a man who was shot and killed in a mobile home park in Lakeside Friday night was arrested in connection to the shooting, deputies said.

Felix Joseph Hernandez, 50, was taken into custody after the shooting left his brother dead and a second victim injured at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates on Highway 8 Business at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

On scene, deputies found Hernandez’ brother unresponsive inside a mobile home where officials pronounced him dead at 5:05 p.m.

The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and survived. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Officials have not yet released the names of the two victims, including Hernandez’ brother, though deputies said they were both 65 years old and lived at the mobile home park.

Deputies said the second victim identified Hernandez as the shooter and other witnesses confirmed Hernandez was at the mobile home at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, deputies said Hernandez fled the scene in a vehicle but returned shortly after, which is when officials arrested him.

Heather Williams told NBC 7 she's known Hernandez’ brother for more than 20 years.

"Giving, kind hearted -- he would give the shirt off his back for you. He would give money to homeless people," Williams said of the victim.

Deputies said they are not looking for additional suspects, and the public is not at risk. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive.

