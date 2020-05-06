arraignment

Arraignment Set for Suspect in 2018 Slaying at Point Loma Gym

Prosecutors say the defendant shot a romantic rival in a rear parking lot at 24 Hour Fitness in 2018

By City News Service

Getty Images

A man suspected of gunning down a romantic rival at a Point Loma Heights gym, then fleeing to Mexico and hiding out there for two years, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and stalking charges Wednesday.

Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 44, was extradited back to the United States in March in connection with the Feb. 25, 2018, slaying of 27-year-old Alexander Mazin, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Shortly before 11 a.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Mazin mortally wounded in a rear parking lot at 24 Hour Fitness, 3675 Midway Drive, police said. He died at the scene from gunshot trauma to his upper body.

Local

San Diego County May 5

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Approves Reopening Plan, 3 Testing Sites Open

COVID-19 testing 17 hours ago

Just How Reliable Are COVID-19 Tests? Doctors Warn Of ‘False Negative’ Results

The victim's parents told reporters their son had been going out a woman whom Martinez previously had dated, and that the suspect had assaulted her several weeks prior to Mazin's slaying.

Martinez is being held without bail at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, stalking and misdemeanor domestic battery. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, according to prosecutors.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

arraignmentMurderpoint lomaernesto castellanos martinez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us