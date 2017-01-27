San Diego

Arraignment Postponed for Suspected DUI Driver Accused of Killing 2 Passengers in Crash Near Campo

Ryan Gary Renz was traveling on southbound Buckman Springs Road when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, killing his two passengers, according to CHP.

By Rafael Avitabile

01generic-police-lights137

The arraignment of a suspected drunk driver accused of killing two of his passengers in a crash Wednesday night near Campo has been postponed until Monday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says that Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Buckman Springs Road south of Lake Morena Drive in unincorporated San Diego County just before 7 p.m. when he lost control of his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and struck a large tree, sending his vehicle into a roll.

The two passengers in his car, 26-year-old Dillon Cody Wiltfong and Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, both Campo residents, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Renz, also from Campo, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Local

MTS Trolley 19 hours ago

Overnight I-5 Closures Scheduled for Trolley Construction

First Alert Traffic 6 hours ago

Semi-Truck Strikes Guardrail in Chula Vista, Slows Traffic on I-805

Renz was booked into the San Diego County Jail on murder and felony DUI charges.

He will be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

San Diegonewstop news
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us