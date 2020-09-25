Armed With New COVID-19 Test, Mountain West Football Returns

Following a trend set by multiple other conferences the Mountain West on Friday revealed plans to play an 8-game football schedule this fall, reversing a previous decision to move its most recognizable sport to next year.

The MWC wants to play an 8-game schedule that would start on October 24 with the conference title game on December 19. Conference commissioner Craig Thompson says he expects all 12 schools to participate. The full game schedule is expected in the next week. The Aztecs will play their four "home" games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

However, as with everything else in the COVID-19 world, there's a whole lot of gray area to navigate.

One issue is the MWC is not scheduling any bye weeks. If any teams have to miss a game due to a novel coronavirus outbreak then that game is lost. Given the fact several programs across the country have already had to postpone games the Mountain West playing its full complement is not a strong probability.

"We have eight games in eight weeks and I would fully anticipate that not all 12 institutions in the Mountain West will play all eight games for various reasons, just based on what we've seen the first three weeks of this season," says Thompson.

To keep that from happening the conference has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to use a different kind of test than other leagues are using. It's described as an antigen test that provides rapid, accurate results. In fact, the Mountain West believes this test is so good they're only going to use it three times a week as opposed to the daily testing most sports organizations are using.

"It's actually new to the market and it's really sensitive and really specific. It's just a tiny fraction less (accurate) than a PCR test," says Dr. Tony A. Islas, Director of Sports Medicine at the University of Nevada-Reno. "We're actually hedging our bets in our favor that we'll catch a positive. We're confident that we'll probably be able to kind of factor out those false negatives and false positives, as well."

Quest says this test has a lower level of detection, leading to accurate results with less frequent testing.

"At those lower levels of detection we can detect the virus earlier. We have a better sensitivity specificity around those lower limits," says Jim Davis, Executive Vice President at Quest Diagnostics. "So that's what gives the medical community in a conference the confidence to do every other day testing

Any student-athletes, coaches, trainers or field personnel recording a positive test will be isolated until a PCR test is conducted. From there, decisions will be made about whether or not a team can take the field.

All this testing will cost in the millions of dollars. The Mountain West Conference will pay for it all through a reserve fund so individual schools don't have to pay for tests but can choose to do so if they want to conduct additional testing.

The Aztecs, among the favorites to win the conference title, held their first full-pad practice on Friday. The difficult part for collegiate sports is they take place on college campuses, where several outbreaks have occurred, including at San Diego State. SDSU head coach Brady Hoke says his players have already been in something resembling a bubble for quite some time.

"They've been doing it since, really, the pandemic started, as far as how our guys have handled themselves," says Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke. "Trying to stay in their different pods, trying to be mindful of wearing their masks, hand washing and social distancing. I'm a great put your mask on and social distance coach. That's kind of been my job."

Of course, the disclaimer (as is the new normal) is all games happen in different states and counties with different rules and tiers that may or may not allow the events to happen so this whole plan is subject to change.