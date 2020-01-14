Armed Suspects Steal Man’s Car in Mission Valley Mall Lot

Two men armed with a handgun stole a man’s car from the parking lot of the Mission Valley Mall Monday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man was sitting in his blue Hyundai Sonata outside the Nordstrom’s Rack on Camino Del Rio North when the two suspects surrounded the vehicle at about 7:30 p.m.

One of the suspects pointed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the man give over his car, the SDPD said. The victim complied and the two suspects got on.

Just before the suspects took off in the car, eastbound on Camino De La Reina, the suspects stole the man’s cellphone and demanded his passcode, police said.

Both suspects were described to be between 20 to 25 years old and weigh 150 to 180 pounds. At the time of the carjacking, they were wearing black hoodies and blue jeans.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.