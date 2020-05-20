Armed Suspect Sought in Mission Hills Gas Station Robbery

Police are searching for a woman who they said robbed a Mission Hills gas station at gunpoint and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed robbery was reported at about 4:50 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Washington Street, where the woman approached the counter while holding a gun and demanded money. After receiving the funds, the robber took off on foot northbound toward 1700 San Diego Ave.

Authorities described the suspect as standing at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She wore a black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, green hat with black letters, sunglasses and “something white covering her face.”

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division at 619-692-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.