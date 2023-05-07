Vista

Armed Suicidal Man in Vista Church Shot by San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy shot an armed man who entered a Vista church Sunday threatening to kill himself, according to the agency.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report of a disturbance at the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church of Christ at 1418 Calle Jules, officials said. Authorities said a man entered the church while holding a gun to his head.

When deputies arrived, the man would not drop the gun and a deputy shot him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was then transported to a hospital.

A sign posted outside the Vista church explicitly prohibits firearms on the property. (NBC 7)
The man's name and age were not immediately released.

It was not immediately known if there were any congregants in the church at the time of the shooting or if the gunman was a member at the church.

Vista resident James McCoy was outside his apartment on a cigarette break when he saw deputies arrive.

"I heard the police coming from down the street, and I came out from my apartment, you know, just to have a cigarette, and the commands were: Put it down, put it down. I think he said it three times," McCoy said, adding that he then heard one shot fired.

The situation is not something neighbors like McCoy expect in Vista, a North County city that draws pride from its Mediterranean climate and gentle rolling hills.

"This is a nice, quiet neighborhood. So when I heard the cars speeding, multiple cars, that's when I came out," McCoy said.

"I have to give the sheriff credit this time, they were on it," McCoy said. "Also the verbal commands were loud enough. I'm probably 75 yards away and I heard it loud and clear."

Under a new protocol agreement between the sheriff's and various other law enforcement agencies, police investigators will take over the investigation of the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

VistashootingSan Diego County Sheriff's Department
