Armed Men Rob Customers at National City Dance Studio

National City police are investigating after two armed men robbed customers at a dance studio Wednesday evening.

The National City Police Department said the robbery was reported at 7:17 p.m. on the 1700 block of Sweetwater Road. There, two men pulled up to the Speranza Dance Studio in a black Honda sedan.

They confronted customers at the establishment during an adult class and demanded they hand over their personal belongings. Initially, the victims did not comply, so the assailants brandished semi-automatic firearms. One man fired a single round.

Victims then surrendered their cell phones and said that was all they had. The robbers took off with two cell phones.

No injuries were reported in connection to the robbery. Police said it appeared to be a “totally random” attack.

A detailed description of the armed men was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.