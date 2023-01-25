South Bay

Armed Man Steals 8 Bottles of Cough Syrup From CVS: SDPD

A man armed with a knife robbed a CVS pharmacy in Egger Highlands of cough syrup, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

Just before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s wielding a knife and cloaked in a black ski mask, black pants and a gray hoodie robbed the CVS at 600 Saturn Blvd., according to the SDPD.

The suspect walked into the pharmacy and told the pharmacist to give him all the cough syrup. The thief left with eight bottles of cough syrup, according to authorities.

The SDPD was searching for the robbery suspect, who left the CVS in an unknown direction.

