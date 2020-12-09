Armed Man Prompts Standoff Outside Local FBI Headquarters: SDPD

Police in Sorrento Valley were urged to stay clear of the area after a man with a gun was seen outside the San Diego offices of the FBI, officials said.

The situation in the 10300 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, which is just off Interstate 805, began on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., San Diego police tweeted that "The scene is safe. @FBISanDiego will be continuing their investigation. We are providing traffic control in the area."

At about the same time, the FBI tweeted as well: "Man armed with a handgun approached the FBI San Diego Field Office Visitor Screening Facility. @FBISanDiego agents and @SanDiegoPD officers on scene. Stay clear of the area near 10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway. More details to follow."

San Diego police told NBC 7 at about 6 p.m. that a man was taken from the scene to Scripps Memoria Hospital. It's not yet clear if that person was the man seen earlier with the gun, but police did say the person taken to the hospital was given the highest priority medical transportation.

