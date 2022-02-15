San Carlos School Cleared From Lockdown Following Response to Armed Man

A San Carlos elementary school that was under lockdown on Tuesday is now safe from the threat after an armed man near the campus was taken into custody.

San Diego police said Myron B. Green Elementary School was under lockdown Tuesday morning after a man with a gun threatened to kill himself at a home two blocks from the campus, the San Diego Police Department said. The armed man kept walking in and out of a house on the 7000 block of Tuckaway Street, saying he would end his life.

By 8:45 a.m., the man in question was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. His identity has not been revealed and police have not said if he lives in the residence.

Green Elementary School has since been cleared from lockdown. No injuries were immediately reported in connection to the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.