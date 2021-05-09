Armed Man Falls Through Ceiling of Apartment Unit in City Heights: Police

San Diego Police arrested an armed man Sunday morning after he fell through the attic ceiling of an apartment complex unit.

Police received a call from a resident at around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex located on the 3700 block of Marlborough Avenue in the Swan Canyon area.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man in the apartment unit confronted the intruder after he fell through and was able to wrestle the gun away from him. The intruder then grabbed a knife and threatened the man who then hid in a room with his wife until police arrived, police said.

Once police arrived they made call-outs to the intruder who then came out of the apartment unit and was taken into custody without incident.

San Diego Police said they believe the intruder thought someone was after him and that's why he was hiding on the roof of the apartment.

The man is now facing charges of being a felon with a gun, police said.