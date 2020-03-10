‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Sought Following Carlsbad Shooting

Carlsbad authorities are searching for the driver of an Acura who police say is considered armed and dangerous following an early morning shooting in a condo.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at about 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Tide Court, where one man was shot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Carlsbad police said.

Authorities are searching for a white Acura TL with a personalized license plate that reads “Acura 4.”

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.