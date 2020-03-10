Carlsbad

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Sought Following Carlsbad Shooting

Authorities are searching for a white Acura TL with a personalized license plate that reads “Acura 4"

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Carlsbad authorities are searching for the driver of an Acura who police say is considered armed and dangerous following an early morning shooting in a condo.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at about 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Tide Court, where one man was shot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Carlsbad police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

