Area Non-Profit Still Finding Ways to Bring the Love of Art to Kids

ArtReach San Diego is a local non-profit that brings free arts programming and projects to area schools.

They bring art lessons into classrooms, host after school activities and even organize events where kids can help paint murals on their schools. But they can't go to schools or meet in groups right now, so they're getting creative with how they can still help.

The organization is putting together artist kits that volunteers deliver to the doors of kids they’re working with. Then, they hold virtual lessons online.

ArtReach was formed in 2008, mainly as a response to school budget cuts and slashing art programs. It serves students in elementary, middle and high school as well as young adults.

Different teachers with ArtReach bring their skills into the classroom to teach students about art, from ceramics to painting. They're finding ways to continue reaching as many kids as possible.

“One of the main ways we’ve been doing that is through pre-recorded art lessons on video and this is great for students and teachers to use from home. All of our projects are used with simple materials that they have readily available to them,” said Isabel Halpern, Mural Program Manager with ArtReach.

They're delivering those art kits to children's homes and have thought of other ways to keep kids involved at a distance, including painting a mural together where kids work on their piece at home. Organizers with ArtReach will later reinstall it in the community.

Also, of course, like many of us, using Zoom to hold live art lessons.

If you would like to learn more about ArtReach’s programs and how to help, visit https://www.artreachsandiego.org/