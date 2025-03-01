Are you ready for some futball? San Diego FC prepares for inaugural home game

While fans of San Diego’s new men's soccer team are still celebrating last week’s win over the defending national champs up in L.A., now they’re bringing that excitement to America’s Finest City.

After making history with their first MLS win against the defending MLS Cup champion Galaxy, San Diego FC anticipates a historic night in San Diego on Saturday.

Preparations are underway at Snapdragon Stadium as the excitement builds by the hour.

“This is a moment we’ve all been waiting for, to have our home match here in Major League Soccer, and it’s going to be a special day for a lot of people,” said Ricardo Campos, SDFC's executive vice-president of operations.

Campos said the team is expecting a sellout at the stadium, which has a max capacity of 35,000 — the first 30,000 of whom will get a free team scarf, officials said.

The parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m., and, of course, that's also when tailgating begins.

“And then we have a fanfest starting at 3:30, and that will go all the way to 6:30, with live music, all kinds of activation from our partners, some things for kids, beer garden for the adults, merchandise will be open,” Campos said.

Fans who want to avoid traffic can rideto the game with spirit by taking the Trolley to Snapdragon Stadium.

“San Diego FC decided that they wanted to wrap a couple of trains, and these trains will be dedicated to service for Snapdragon Stadium tomorrow,” Campos said.

Mark Olsen with MTS said they're expecting between 5,000 and 7,000 fans to use the Trolley to get to the game, which is why it's planned extra service along the Green Line.

“MTS is very excited to support San Diego FC in their first game that they’re having here, as well as all season long,” Mark Olsen with San Diego MTS said.

Roundtrip rides on the Trolley cost $5.

Olsen said they’re also offering a discounted Trolley pass for the season, which costs $56 and has unlimited rides on game days.

Regardless of how you choose to get to the game, Campos said, San Diego FC is ready for a good time and a great season.

“An incredible supporters group will be on the north end of the stadium," Campos said. "They will be kind of setting the tone with the drums and chanting, and I expect nothing more than a very electric environment."

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive beforehand because of the heavy turnout.

The match will start at 7 p.m.