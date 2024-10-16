Archdiocese of LA reaches $880M child sex abuse settlement over hundreds of claims

What to Know The agreement involving the nation's largest Catholic Archdiocese announced Wednesday settles 1,354 child sexual abuse claims.

It is the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese.

In 2007, the Archdiocese of LA settled child sex abuse lawsuits with 500 victims for $660 million.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has reached a historic $880 million settlement over hundreds child sex abuse claims.

The agreement in principle announced Wednesday settles 1,354 child sexual abuse claims, the plaintiffs' attorney said in a news release. It is the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese.

The lawsuits were filed under California Assembly Bill 218, which lifted the statute of limitations and provided a three-year window for the revival of civil claims of past sexual abuse involving minors. The settlement is for remaining claims filed against the Archdiocese under the bill passed in 2019.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“The massive amount of this settlement reflects the amount of grievous harm done to vulnerable children and the decades of neglect, complicity and cover-up by the Archdiocese which allowed known serial predators to inflict this harm. I encourage other religious institutions within the Catholic Church to meet their responsibilities and take accountability," said victims’ attorney and Liaison Committee Member Morgan A. Stewart.

Archbishop José H. Gomez issued a statement on behalf of the archdiocese.

"I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart," Archbishop Gomez said. "My hope is that this settlement will provide some measure of healing for what these men and women have suffered."

"I believe that we have come to a resolution of these claims that will provide just compensation to the survivor-victims of these past abuses while also allowing the Archdiocese to continue to carry out our ministries to the faithful and our social programs serving the poor and vulnerable in our communities."

The settlement could signal a close to ongoing legal battles in which the Archdiocese had previously paid hundreds of millions of dollars to victims.

In 2007, the Archdiocese of LA settled child sex abuse lawsuits with 500 victims for $660 million. As with that settlement, the Archdiocese's administrative office will take financial responsibility for the most recent settlement, drawing from reserves, investments, loans and other Archdiocese assets and payments.

No designated donations to parishes or schools will be used to finance the settlement, the archdiocese said in a statement issued after the settlement announcement.