April's Gloomy Start is Bringing Chance of Rain for Morning Commute

May gray seems to have arrived early for San Diego County.

Low-hanging clouds will make for another chilly start to the day on Friday as the possibility for a wet morning commute returns for the coast and inland valleys.

“We have a little bit of a patchy drizzle possibly again, similar to yesterday,” Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast.

A marine layer resting over the coast and inland communities is making for a cool start to the first of April. Unlike yesterday, however, Friday’s clouds may be less stubborn.

“This afternoon, I think that some areas will have an easier time seeing some gradual clearing,” Parveen said.

The weekend will remain cool but will be followed by a warm-up later next week. Those increased temps may even bring a chance for the return of Santa Ana winds.

Friday’s forecast includes temperatures that are as followed:

Coast: Mid-60s

Inland: Upper 60s

Mountains: Mid-60s

Deserts: mid-80s