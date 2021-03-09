San Diego Foundation

Applications Available for San Diego Foundation's Initiative to Provide Equitable Access to Green Spaces, Parks

Applicants can apply for a grant minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Empty Swings Generic Playground Generic
Getty Images

In an effort to increase equitable access to green spaces and parks across San Diego County, the San Diego Foundation is providing thousands of dollars in grants to make it possible, the organization announced Monday.

Up to $300,000 is available in funding thanks to the foundation’s Opening the Outdoors program, which is dedicated to protecting and increasing access to the outdoors across the region. Applicants can apply for a grant minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000.

The announcement comes on the heels of the San Diego Foundation’s Parks for Everyone 2020 report, which found that “significant barriers” still exist in getting access to green spaces and parks for certain communities. Such obstacles blocking immediate access to green spaces include safety, walkability, transportation, cultural inclusion and permits and fees.

As a response, the Opening the Outdoors initiative will invest in programs that are aimed to tackle those barriers.

“This access is critically needed now more than ever with current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the San Diego Foundation said in a statement.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant must submit a proposal by April 19. All proposals will be reviewed by the San Diego Foundation staff and a review committee comprised of a diverse group of community volunteers who are involved in philanthropy and the environment.

An informational webinar on the grant will be hosted online by the foundation at 1 p.m. on March 24.

To apply for a grant, click here.

