San Diego County

Applicants sought for 2025-26 San Diego County Grand Jury

Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 10, according to the San Diego Superior Court.

By City News Service

98379519
Pool/Getty Images, File

San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2025-26 San Diego County Grand Jury.

Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 10, according to the San Diego Superior Court.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The 19-member grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, at the Grand Jury office in downtown San Diego. Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

According to a superior court statement, the grand jury does not conduct criminal investigations, but does investigate citizen complaints, as well as perform "its traditional function as a `watchdog' over government agencies."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court's website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury's website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450- 7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for May 30. According to a Superior Court statement, the drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must:

Local

Mental Health Nov 11

Deadly Failure: A sailor's struggle in a fractured military mental-health system

San Diego 4 hours ago

Dutch Airline KLM adds nonstop flights from San Diego to Amsterdam

-- be a U.S. citizen;

-- be at least 18 years old;

-- have sufficient knowledge of the English language;

-- have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection; and

-- pass a criminal background check.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountySan DiegoCrime and Courts
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us