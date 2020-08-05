Chula Vista

CVPD Seeks Witnesses, Suspect After Woman's Body Found in Field Near Otay River

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in a field behind a store on Main Street in San Diego's South Bay

By City News Service

police lights
NBC10

The body of a woman who appeared to have been shot to death was found Wednesday in a patch of shrubbery near the Otay River.

A passer-by made the discovery in a field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista at about 6:30 a.m., according to the police.

Preliminary evidence at the scene -- notably, spent shell casings --indicated that the woman was slain, Lt. John English said. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The body was believed to be that of a Hispanic woman in her 20s but CVPD has yet to positively identify her.

No suspect description was available.

CVPD is urging anyone who may have been a witness or who knows anything about the incident to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

