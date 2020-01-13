Apartments Evacuate as Crews Repair North Park Gas Leak

Two apartment buildings were evacuated in North Park after a pipe burst Monday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a three-quarter inch line was damaged by a third-party contractor and began spewing gas in the 4600 block of Utah Street, SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said.

San Diego Gas and Electric said the gas leak will affect two blocks of customers in the surrounding area.

Crews were on scene working to control the line break.

No other information was available.

