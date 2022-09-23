Apartment Shooting Sends Bullet Through Restaurant Wall in Barrio Logan

One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall in a local restaurant, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.

The owner of Border X Brewing in Barrio Logan, David Favela, posted a comment on a neighborhood Facebook page not long after the incident.

"Please everyone, all customers and employees are safe. One customer was struck by stray bullet that was slowed by our fence and apartment wall next door. He is in hospital and is expected to recover. This was not gang related, nor an argument in Border X. It was a sad tragedy and in the apartment next door," Favela wrote.

As officers began searching the area for a suspect they came upon a person who was found on the floor inside an apartment, in the 900 block of Sampson Street and saw another man walking around inside. That person refused to cooperate with officers prompting a SWAT response, SDPD said.

SDPD said officers at one point saw the man with a gun and heard at least one gunshot from the inside of the apartment while negotiating with him.

At around 11 p.m. the man exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. The man was identified as Ramiro Cervantes, 45, police said.

The man found in the apartment appeared to have traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics. The victim's name has not yet been released but he is described as a 33-year-old Hispanic male. Cervantes is the victim's uncle and they lived together at the apartment, according to the police department's preliminary investigation.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. No details have been released as to what prompted the shooting.

Cervantes was booked into jail for murder and an outstanding felony warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page as NBC 7 will update the story as more information arrives.