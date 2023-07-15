Apartment fire in South Bay displaces 10 residents

A fire that broke out in a four-unit apartment building in South Bay Saturday morning displaced 10 residents, fire officials said.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Just before 7 a.m., the fire department received several calls about an apartment building on fire in the 2800 block of Iris Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines said.

SDFD @ChulaVistaFD @NationalCityFD Imperial Beach firefighters working a 2nd alarm residential fire. This is a 4-unit bldg on Iris Av in South Bay. #irisfire pic.twitter.com/HdtGBCwaF2 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 15, 2023

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames but could not enter the building due to hoarding conditions. The fire was through the roof within a few minutes, prompting firefighters to declare the blaze a Second Alarm residential fire, Raines said.

Red Cross is assisting the 10 displaced residents, according to the fire department.

Nobody was in the unit where the fire started. No firefighters or residents were reported injured at the scene.

A dog was badly burned in the fire and remains in critical condition. San Diego Humane Society picked up the 2-year-old cocker spaniel, who is now being cared for by the humane society's medical team. The humane society is trying to find the owners as the dog does not have a microchip.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Arson is not suspected, SDFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.